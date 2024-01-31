Previous
Downy Woodpecker by kvphoto
Downy Woodpecker

Looks like this downy woodpecker is doing the glamor pose for me.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Lesley ace
Posing for sure. Lovely capture
January 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb capture
January 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture
January 31st, 2024  
Heather ace
Ha! That's a cute one! A wonderful capture! Fav
January 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 31st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful capture!
February 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet. Maybe a youngster.
February 1st, 2024  
Brian ace
Wonderful
February 1st, 2024  
