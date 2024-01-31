Sign up
Previous
Photo 1845
Downy Woodpecker
Looks like this downy woodpecker is doing the glamor pose for me.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
8
8
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2172
photos
154
followers
142
following
505% complete
View this month »
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
Latest from all albums
1840
1841
1842
1843
298
1844
1845
299
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
31st January 2024 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
limb
,
downy-woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
bird-behavior
Lesley
ace
Posing for sure. Lovely capture
January 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb capture
January 31st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture
January 31st, 2024
Heather
ace
Ha! That's a cute one! A wonderful capture! Fav
January 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 31st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet. Maybe a youngster.
February 1st, 2024
Brian
ace
Wonderful
February 1st, 2024
