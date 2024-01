Red Bellied Woodpecker

"As the woodpecker taps in a spiral quest

From the root to the top of the tree,

Then flies to another tree,

So have I bored into life to find what lay therein,

And now it is time to die,

And I will fly to another tree."



--Sidney Lanier



--Sidney Lanier was born February 3, 1842 in Macon, Georgia. He was an was an American musician, poet and author.