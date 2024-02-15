Previous
Yellow Rumped Warbler by kvphoto
Photo 1860

Yellow Rumped Warbler

I enjoyed another hour of bird watching in my backyard. Often I would see mated pairs of birds sticking close by each other. This one did not seem have a mate.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
509% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great dof! Cute little bird!
February 15th, 2024  
Kate ace
Love your DOF and composition
February 15th, 2024  
Karen ace
A real sweetie-pie of a bird - lovely capture!
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise