Photo 1860
Yellow Rumped Warbler
I enjoyed another hour of bird watching in my backyard. Often I would see mated pairs of birds sticking close by each other. This one did not seem have a mate.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
14th February 2024 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
yellow-rumped-warbler
,
sony-a7rv
Barb
ace
Great dof! Cute little bird!
February 15th, 2024
Kate
ace
Love your DOF and composition
February 15th, 2024
Karen
ace
A real sweetie-pie of a bird - lovely capture!
February 15th, 2024
