Camellia by kvphoto
Photo 1863

Camellia

The camellia is often called a winter rose. More info: https://www.gardenia.net/genus/camellias-all-you-need-to-know
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous flower and bokeh.
February 18th, 2024  
