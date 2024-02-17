Previous
Perched by kvphoto
Photo 1862

Perched

"Never lose an opportunity of seeing anything beautiful, for beauty is God's handwriting."

--Ralph Waldo Emerson-thanks for your comments on Fanned Wings... most appreciated.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
I do love the Northern Cardinal, and this is a lovely capture with your shallow dof to show him off! Fav
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Perfect capture!
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise