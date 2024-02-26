Previous
Moonset by kvphoto
Photo 1871

Moonset

“I have, as it were, my own sun and moon and stars, and a little world all to myself.”

Henry David Thoreau
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
512% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed and captured.
February 27th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So lovely.
February 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise