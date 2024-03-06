Sign up
Previous
Photo 1880
Rainy Day Flight
This little pine warbler flew away just after I got the first shot of him perched on top of the bird feeder post. I combined the two images to make this shot. It hasn't stopped raining here for days... this shot was taken in the rain.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
7
7
KV
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
13
7
7
365
ILCE-7RM5
6th March 2024 10:33am
Tags
bird
,
rain
,
wings
,
movement
,
composite
,
bif
,
rainy-day
,
pine-warbler
,
sony-a7rv
Junan Heath
Fantastic capture!
March 6th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
Cool catch!
March 6th, 2024
Judith Johnson
Oh wow! Brilliant
March 6th, 2024
Corinne C
That's wonderful!
March 6th, 2024
Heather
Wow! Love the whirling fan of its wings! A great composite! Fav
March 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Good capture
March 6th, 2024
Bucktree
Super shot. Nice capture of movement.
March 7th, 2024
