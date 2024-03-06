Previous
Rainy Day Flight by kvphoto
Rainy Day Flight

This little pine warbler flew away just after I got the first shot of him perched on top of the bird feeder post. I combined the two images to make this shot. It hasn't stopped raining here for days... this shot was taken in the rain.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

KV

@kvphoto
Junan Heath
Fantastic capture!
March 6th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
Cool catch!
March 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Oh wow! Brilliant
March 6th, 2024  
Corinne C
That's wonderful!
March 6th, 2024  
Heather
Wow! Love the whirling fan of its wings! A great composite! Fav
March 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
March 6th, 2024  
Bucktree
Super shot. Nice capture of movement.
March 7th, 2024  
