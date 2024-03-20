Sign up
Photo 1894
Northern Cardinal
I always delight in seeing a Northern Cardinal... this one was perched on a limb in front of some pine trees in the yard behind my house.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2230
photos
159
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
19th March 2024 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
perch
,
pine=trees
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
