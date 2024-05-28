Previous
Pink Water Lilies by kvphoto
Photo 1963

Pink Water Lilies

We visited Gibbs Gardens today and the water lilies were beautiful.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
537% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A gorgeous capture of the pink water lilies (and the green pads) and their reflections in the dark water! I find this image quite hypnotic! Fav
May 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful image!
May 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
This would make such a beautiful calendar photo! Wish it were mine! ❤️
May 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding beauty
May 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise