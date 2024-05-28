Sign up
Previous
Photo 1963
Pink Water Lilies
We visited Gibbs Gardens today and the water lilies were beautiful.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2337
photos
157
followers
146
following
537% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th May 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
water-lilies
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
gibbs-gardens
Heather
ace
A gorgeous capture of the pink water lilies (and the green pads) and their reflections in the dark water! I find this image quite hypnotic! Fav
May 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful image!
May 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
This would make such a beautiful calendar photo! Wish it were mine! ❤️
May 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding beauty
May 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
