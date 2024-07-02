Sign up
Previous
Photo 1998
Monarch Caterpillar
"The caterpillar does all the work, but the butterfly gets all the publicity."
--George Carlin--this was a very tiny caterpillar.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
13
7
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
leaf
,
caterpillar
,
milkweed
,
monarch
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mark St Clair
ace
Very hungry! Awesome capture
July 2nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He won't be tiny by the time he curls up to perform his magic trick. Good shot!
July 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So true
July 2nd, 2024
Heather
ace
A great close-up! And a great quote from George Carlin- so true!
July 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
July 2nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent closeup of this colorful caterpillar.
July 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
July 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Awesome close up. It's true that they are less beautiful than the butterflies!
July 2nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning close-up capture
July 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Super colours, I do prefer them when they do their party trick & transform!
July 2nd, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fabulous close-up!
July 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Getting its grindies on that leaf. Great shot!
July 2nd, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 2nd, 2024
