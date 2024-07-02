Previous
Monarch Caterpillar by kvphoto
Photo 1998

Monarch Caterpillar

"The caterpillar does all the work, but the butterfly gets all the publicity."

--George Carlin--this was a very tiny caterpillar.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Very hungry! Awesome capture
July 2nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He won't be tiny by the time he curls up to perform his magic trick. Good shot!
July 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So true
July 2nd, 2024  
Heather ace
A great close-up! And a great quote from George Carlin- so true!
July 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
July 2nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Excellent closeup of this colorful caterpillar.
July 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
July 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome close up. It's true that they are less beautiful than the butterflies!
July 2nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning close-up capture
July 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super colours, I do prefer them when they do their party trick & transform!
July 2nd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous close-up!
July 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Getting its grindies on that leaf. Great shot!
July 2nd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 2nd, 2024  
