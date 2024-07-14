Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 2010
On Top of the Phlox
“Photography is a transformation, not a reproduction.”
—Ernst Haas
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
2
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th July 2024 12:28pm
Tags
butterfly
,
eastern-tiger-swallowtail
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
carolina-phlox
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic closeup
July 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Such lovely details
July 14th, 2024
