Raindrops Are Falling On My Head

Raindrops keep falling on my head...

But that doesn't mean my eyes will soon be turning red...

Crying's not for me..

'Cause I'm never gonna stop the rain by complaining...

Because I'm free...

Nothing's worrying me.



Song Lyrics by B.J. Thomas--We finally had a nice rain shower this afternoon... thank goodness... we need the rain badly. Thanks so much for your comments on my butterfly pictures... been super busy and haven't had time to comment. Hoping to get back on track soon!