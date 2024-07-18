Sign up
Previous
Photo 2014
Fiery Skipper
“The thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings.”
—Henry Ward Beecher
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
3
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2394
photos
165
followers
152
following
551% complete
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th July 2024 2:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
butterfly
,
raindrops
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
carolina-phlox
,
fiery-skipper
Beverley
ace
Truly stunning, incredible details… zooming in such joy.
Fantastic capture & pov
July 18th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So very nice.
July 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely detail
July 18th, 2024
Fantastic capture & pov