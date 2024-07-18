Previous
Fiery Skipper by kvphoto
Photo 2014

Fiery Skipper

“The thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings.”

—Henry Ward Beecher
18th July 2024

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
551% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Truly stunning, incredible details… zooming in such joy.
Fantastic capture & pov
July 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So very nice.
July 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely detail
July 18th, 2024  
