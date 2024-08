Hole in the Rock

Sunrise was spectacular this morning. The entire sky was lit up. We are at Vedauwoo Recreation Area… a popular rock climbing destination between Laramie & Cheyenne, Wyoming. The sunstar came about vis a hole in one of the rocks. This afternoon we had a windstorm that rocked our camper… the clouds were dark and it was a little scary. Once the rain arrived the winds seemed to calm some. What an atmospheric day!