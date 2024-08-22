Previous
Descent by kvphoto
Photo 2050

Descent

We visited Vedauwoo Recreation area last year but never saw any rock climbers. I was so happy to see climbers this year.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Milanie ace
He's so tiny! Those are some awesome rocks.
August 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
@milaniet It is so good to hear from you again... we stopped at Aux Arc park on one of our first days of this trip... but unfortunately we won't go home that way again.
August 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The people help give some perspective.
August 23rd, 2024  
