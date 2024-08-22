Sign up
Photo 2050
Descent
We visited Vedauwoo Recreation area last year but never saw any rock climbers. I was so happy to see climbers this year.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
3
0
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd August 2024 1:43pm
Tags
wyoming
,
vedauwoo
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
rock-climber
Milanie
ace
He's so tiny! Those are some awesome rocks.
August 23rd, 2024
KV
ace
@milaniet
It is so good to hear from you again... we stopped at Aux Arc park on one of our first days of this trip... but unfortunately we won't go home that way again.
August 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The people help give some perspective.
August 23rd, 2024
