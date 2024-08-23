Previous
Vedauwoo Sunrise by kvphoto
Vedauwoo Sunrise

Another pretty sunrise... not as extreme as the one two days ago but still very nice.
KV

Glover Shearron, Jr.
WOW! this one is amazing, niiiice.
August 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous colours.
August 23rd, 2024  
