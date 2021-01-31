Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
112 / 365
Circle of Blue
This is a different version of the shot I posted on January 29th. In this one the moon is a bit higher and much more out of focus while the trees are in crisp focus.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
874
photos
137
followers
134
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Latest from all albums
759
109
760
110
761
111
762
112
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th January 2021 6:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
waning
,
wolf moon
,
sony a7iii
Kate
ace
I expect to see E.T. go by in front of that moon!
January 31st, 2021
moni kozi
So beautiful. Wouldn't you think this is suitable for the technique challenge: out of focus? I would say it is.
January 31st, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so good!
January 31st, 2021
*lynn
ace
nice
January 31st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful! Love your bare branches with so much color behind them.
January 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close