112 / 365

Circle of Blue

This is a different version of the shot I posted on January 29th. In this one the moon is a bit higher and much more out of focus while the trees are in crisp focus.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Kate ace
I expect to see E.T. go by in front of that moon!
January 31st, 2021  
moni kozi
So beautiful. Wouldn't you think this is suitable for the technique challenge: out of focus? I would say it is.
January 31st, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so good!
January 31st, 2021  
*lynn ace
nice
January 31st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful! Love your bare branches with so much color behind them.
January 31st, 2021  
