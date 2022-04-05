Sign up
Bright Angel Creek B&W
(Duplicate image from main folder... different edit.)
Day 2 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 26th). As I I walked from Phantom Ranch up the North Kaibab trail I couldn't help but admire the beauty of Bright Angel Creek.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1458
photos
159
followers
150
following
Tags
arizona
,
grand canyon
,
grand canyon national park
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
,
bright angel creek
,
"silver effects pro 3
