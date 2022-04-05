Previous
Bright Angel Creek B&W by kvphoto
271 / 365

Bright Angel Creek B&W

(Duplicate image from main folder... different edit.)

Day 2 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 26th). As I I walked from Phantom Ranch up the North Kaibab trail I couldn't help but admire the beauty of Bright Angel Creek.
KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
