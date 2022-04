Allatoona Lake

We had to renew our parking pass for Bartow County Campgrounds and made a brief visit to Gatewood Park. We've had rain for the past few days including this morning but it was clear enough for me to get the drone up in the sky for a few minutes. I have been so busy working at home (yard work & interior painting) it hasn't left much time to fly... and I missed flying. This was taken from 390 feet above Gatewood Park looking towards Allatoona Dam and Park Marina.