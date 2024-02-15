Sign up
305 / 365
Buzzing By
During a visit to Smith Gilbert Gardens yesterday I tried out the insect tracking mode on my Sony A7RV and was pleasantly surprised at how well I was able to track this bee.
All afternoon yesterday I kept thinking about the song lyrics that matched my afternoon shooting adventures on Valentine's Day:
The Birds and the Bees
--by Jewel Akens
Let me tell ya 'bout the birds and the bees
And the flowers and the trees
And the moon up above
And a thing called love
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
pollinator
,
sony-a7rv
Barb
ace
Amazing capture, and beautiful!
February 15th, 2024
