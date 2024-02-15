Buzzing By

During a visit to Smith Gilbert Gardens yesterday I tried out the insect tracking mode on my Sony A7RV and was pleasantly surprised at how well I was able to track this bee.



All afternoon yesterday I kept thinking about the song lyrics that matched my afternoon shooting adventures on Valentine's Day:



The Birds and the Bees

--by Jewel Akens



Let me tell ya 'bout the birds and the bees

And the flowers and the trees

And the moon up above

And a thing called love