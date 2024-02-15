Previous
Buzzing By by kvphoto
Buzzing By

During a visit to Smith Gilbert Gardens yesterday I tried out the insect tracking mode on my Sony A7RV and was pleasantly surprised at how well I was able to track this bee.

All afternoon yesterday I kept thinking about the song lyrics that matched my afternoon shooting adventures on Valentine's Day:

The Birds and the Bees
--by Jewel Akens

Let me tell ya 'bout the birds and the bees
And the flowers and the trees
And the moon up above
And a thing called love
15th February 2024

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Barb ace
Amazing capture, and beautiful!
February 15th, 2024  
