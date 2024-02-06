Sign up
Mourning Doves
One dove landed first followed by the second dove... then they looked at each other then both looked to the left to see an approaching squirrel... then they quickly took off.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Tags
fence
,
landing
,
bif
,
mourning-doves
,
sony-a7rv
Heather
ace
Wow! A wonderful shot! I love that bird in flight in contrast to the one sitting on the fence looking ever so relaxed Beautiful dof too! Fav!
February 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely photo
February 6th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely capture!
February 6th, 2024
