Mourning Doves by kvphoto
Mourning Doves

One dove landed first followed by the second dove... then they looked at each other then both looked to the left to see an approaching squirrel... then they quickly took off.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Heather ace
Wow! A wonderful shot! I love that bird in flight in contrast to the one sitting on the fence looking ever so relaxed Beautiful dof too! Fav!
February 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely photo
February 6th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely capture!
February 6th, 2024  
