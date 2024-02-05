Previous
Black-capped Chickadee by kvphoto
303 / 365

Black-capped Chickadee

This black-capped chickadee was watching the feeder intensely for an opportunity to eat. i've been trying to get a photo of this bird for quite some time... they are frequent visitors to our feeders but are shy and very fast to fly away.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
Well done! Super focus and dof to capture this little cutie! I love them! Apparently they are quite willing to eat from people's hands. Have you tried this, KV? Fav
February 6th, 2024  
