Previous
303 / 365
Black-capped Chickadee
This black-capped chickadee was watching the feeder intensely for an opportunity to eat. i've been trying to get a photo of this bird for quite some time... they are frequent visitors to our feeders but are shy and very fast to fly away.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
1
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2181
photos
154
followers
141
following
83% complete
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
300
1847
1848
301
1849
302
1850
303
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th February 2024 3:48pm
bird
,
georgia
,
black-capped-chickadee
,
sony-a7rv
Heather
ace
Well done! Super focus and dof to capture this little cutie! I love them! Apparently they are quite willing to eat from people's hands. Have you tried this, KV? Fav
February 6th, 2024
