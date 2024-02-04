Previous
Tufted Titmouse by kvphoto
Tufted Titmouse

I love the little tufted titmouse... this one was on a far away branch and is heavily cropped.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Corinne C ace
A delightful pic
February 4th, 2024  
