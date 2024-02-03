Previous
Waters Creek by kvphoto
Waters Creek

"Nature is the art of God."

--Dante Alighieri
KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So beautiful
February 4th, 2024  
