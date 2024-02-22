Previous
Joyful Splashes by kvphoto
307 / 365

Joyful Splashes

Suagar and I had a terrific 4 mile hike this morning and it started with a swim in the lake. She was in her happy place... hopping around like a happy kid. She makes me smile.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

KV

@kvphoto
Milanie ace
Your shot made me smile, too.
February 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 22nd, 2024  
Heather ace
A happy capture for sure! Love all the water splashes around Sugar! Fav
February 22nd, 2024  
