Leafing Out by kvphoto
Leafing Out

"Spring has returned. The Earth is like a child that knows poems."

--Rainer Maria Rilke
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Beverley ace
This is extraordinary, the perfect capture! soo beautiful
I wonder what it is?
March 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous!
March 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
March 16th, 2024  
KV ace
@beverley365 thanks Beverly… these are new leaves emerging on my Japanese Red Maple tree.

@corinnec thanks Corinne.

@joansmor thanks Joan.
March 16th, 2024  
