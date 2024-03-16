Sign up
Previous
308 / 365
Leafing Out
"Spring has returned. The Earth is like a child that knows poems."
--Rainer Maria Rilke
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
4
2
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th March 2024 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
spring
,
buds
,
japanese-red-maple
,
sony-a7rv
Beverley
ace
This is extraordinary, the perfect capture! soo beautiful
I wonder what it is?
March 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous!
March 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
March 16th, 2024
KV
ace
@beverley365
thanks Beverly… these are new leaves emerging on my Japanese Red Maple tree.
@corinnec
thanks Corinne.
@joansmor
thanks Joan.
March 16th, 2024
