Previous
309 / 365
Action Photography
Comments not necessary... just wanted to share this moment with you all.
I got a kick out of watching this young woman jump for the camera as she was getting her photograph made.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2236
photos
159
followers
144
following
Views
6
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th March 2024 2:27pm
Tags
photography
,
photographer
,
action
,
jump
,
acworth-georgia
,
cauble-park
