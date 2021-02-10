Previous
Month of Hearts #10 by kwind
Month of Hearts #10

I found this painted heart yesterday on my walk through a local trail.
10th February 2021

KWind

ace
kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ann H. LeFevre
Fun little find- perfect for your month of hearts.
February 11th, 2021  
Harry J Benson
good find
February 11th, 2021  
sheri
Pretty and sweet.
February 11th, 2021  
