Early Morning Selfie by kwind
Photo 3169

Early Morning Selfie

The sky was beautiful this morning so I got up and went to the beach at 6:30am. I used my iPhone on self timer mode to get this image.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy ace
Amazing capture.
March 13th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Beautiful selfie scene and capture
March 13th, 2021  
The Dog Lady ace
oh so delightful
March 13th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Absolutely perfect
March 13th, 2021  
Asli ace
Oh the colors are gorgeous. It is a peaceful view. I wish I could be in that moment...
March 13th, 2021  
JAKB ace
LOVE this! Everything about it - the pov, colors, textures, composition, lighting. Wow! Instafav!
March 13th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Perfection...Stunning colors, reflections
March 13th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous 💜
March 13th, 2021  
Milanie ace
It's a knock-out shot! What awesome colors
March 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Fantastic POV!
March 13th, 2021  
