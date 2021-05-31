Sign up
Photo 3248
He’s Off
That’s my 6’1” husband with his new 6 week old hip crammed into a kayak. He managed well and circumnavigated the island today. We go home tomorrow.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3682
photos
439
followers
191
following
889% complete
View this month »
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Harbie
ace
Beautiful!
June 1st, 2021
sheri
This adventure looks like absolute perfection. What glassy conditions.
June 1st, 2021
