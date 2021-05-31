Previous
He’s Off by kwind
He’s Off

That’s my 6’1” husband with his new 6 week old hip crammed into a kayak. He managed well and circumnavigated the island today. We go home tomorrow.
KWind

Harbie ace
Beautiful!
June 1st, 2021  
sheri
This adventure looks like absolute perfection. What glassy conditions.
June 1st, 2021  
