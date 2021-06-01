Previous
Sleeping Seal by kwind
Photo 3249

Sleeping Seal

Another Ruxton first today just before we left ... a sleeping seal wandered up to the cliff as I was sweeping it. I heard a strange sound and looked to see this guy. I swore he was snoring. He woke up when he hit the rock.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
sheri
That's hilarious!
June 2nd, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
LOL!
June 2nd, 2021  
Van
Lol that is too funny.
June 2nd, 2021  
