Kayakers by kwind
Photo 3250

Kayakers

We're home and the weather is definitely changing but it didn't stop a group of 13 kayakers from paddling tonight. They were spread out so I couldn't get them all in the same shot.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

