Photo 3595
Tiny Flower
15th May 2022
15th May 22
2
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
11th May 2022 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
Gorgeous perspective
May 16th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Nice dof! Cranesbill geranium😊
May 16th, 2022
