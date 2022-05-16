Previous
Next
Off Center by kwind
Photo 3596

Off Center

I know this is a rather strange composition but for some reason I like it. I hope you do too!
16th May 2022 16th May 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
985% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I like it. It seems like a kind of minimalism.
May 17th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Cool! Love all the pink
May 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise