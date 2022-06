Another amazing day... this time we took a gondola and then a train THROUGH a mountain to the Top of Europe. We were 3454m up!! Lots of people were really getting into their poses (you can see a couple in the background) so I decided to join in. My husband took this photo.Here's some info on the area: https://www.jungfrau.ch/en-gb/jungfraujoch-top-of-europe/