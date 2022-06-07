Previous
Highest Waterfall in Switzerland by kwind
Photo 3617

Highest Waterfall in Switzerland

This beautiful (and high) waterfall is in the little village of Lauterbrunnen.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It reminds me of bridal veil falls in Yosemite. Very pretty.
June 8th, 2022  
