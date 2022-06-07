Sign up
Photo 3617
Highest Waterfall in Switzerland
This beautiful (and high) waterfall is in the little village of Lauterbrunnen.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4051
photos
402
followers
172
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th June 2022 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
It reminds me of bridal veil falls in Yosemite. Very pretty.
June 8th, 2022
