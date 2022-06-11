Previous
Four in One by kwind
Four in One

We were in FOUR countries in one day today…

Switzerland, Lietchenstein (where I got my passport stamped), Germany and we ended the day in Innsbruck, Austria. It was a great way to spend my 53rd birthday!
KWind

eDorre Andresen ace
What fun! Happy birthday!
June 12th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Many happy returns of tge day!!!
And you've got a sweet treat beside tge trip treat.
June 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
How fabulous, Happy Birthday!
June 12th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Happy birthday! Sounds wonderful
June 12th, 2022  
