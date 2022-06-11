Sign up
Photo 3621
Four in One
We were in FOUR countries in one day today…
Switzerland, Lietchenstein (where I got my passport stamped), Germany and we ended the day in Innsbruck, Austria. It was a great way to spend my 53rd birthday!
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4055
photos
402
followers
172
following
eDorre Andresen
ace
What fun! Happy birthday!
June 12th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Many happy returns of tge day!
And you've got a sweet treat beside tge trip treat.
June 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
How fabulous, Happy Birthday!
June 12th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Happy birthday! Sounds wonderful
June 12th, 2022
And you've got a sweet treat beside tge trip treat.