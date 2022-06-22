Previous
Next
Iseltwald by kwind
Photo 3632

Iseltwald

We drove through the little village of Iseltwald one day and then passed it on a ship while cruising on Lake Brienz. This is Seeburg castle and here's a little info on it...

http://castellinelmondo.altervista.org/en/castle/switzerland/canton-of-bern/iseltwald-castle/
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Looks so romantic
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise