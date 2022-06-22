Sign up
Photo 3632
Iseltwald
We drove through the little village of Iseltwald one day and then passed it on a ship while cruising on Lake Brienz. This is Seeburg castle and here's a little info on it...
http://castellinelmondo.altervista.org/en/castle/switzerland/canton-of-bern/iseltwald-castle/
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
1
JackieR
ace
Looks so romantic
June 22nd, 2022
