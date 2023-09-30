Previous
Good bye San Francisco by kwind
Good bye San Francisco

Shot as we left San Francisco last night. Today we are at sea so I have nothing interesting to share.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Beautiful!
September 30th, 2023  
