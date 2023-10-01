Sign up
Photo 4087
Last Bridge
We have reached the end of our cruise and are now docked in the port in San Pedro near Los Angeles. We woke to another bridge in our view. So I thought I would share as today is a travel day.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st October 2023 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
October 1st, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
October 1st, 2023
Fisher Family
Suspension bridges like this are such graceful structures - a lovely shot!
Ian
October 1st, 2023
