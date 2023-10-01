Previous
Last Bridge by kwind
We have reached the end of our cruise and are now docked in the port in San Pedro near Los Angeles. We woke to another bridge in our view. So I thought I would share as today is a travel day.
KWind

Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
October 1st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
October 1st, 2023  
Fisher Family
Suspension bridges like this are such graceful structures - a lovely shot!

Ian
October 1st, 2023  
