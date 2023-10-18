Sign up
Previous
Photo 4101
John Soane Museum
We toured this free museum in London today - John Soane. It's hard to put into words what we saw there - so much!! it is jammed back of the most incredible variety of things. I highly recommend.
Here's some info:
https://www.soane.org
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
3
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4535
photos
354
followers
152
following
1123% complete
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th October 2023 10:12am
LManning (Laura)
ace
I'm not even sure which way is up! Very cool shot.
October 18th, 2023
haskar
ace
Great pov and details. Your shot perfectly reflects the state of being lost in their multitude of different things.
October 18th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Likewise, I had to look and look. Well taken.
October 18th, 2023
