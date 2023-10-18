Previous
John Soane Museum by kwind
John Soane Museum

We toured this free museum in London today - John Soane. It's hard to put into words what we saw there - so much!! it is jammed back of the most incredible variety of things. I highly recommend.

Here's some info: https://www.soane.org
KWind

LManning (Laura) ace
I'm not even sure which way is up! Very cool shot.
October 18th, 2023  
haskar ace
Great pov and details. Your shot perfectly reflects the state of being lost in their multitude of different things.
October 18th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Likewise, I had to look and look. Well taken.
October 18th, 2023  
