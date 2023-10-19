Sign up
Previous
Photo 4102
Ghent
We travelled from London to Ghent, Belgium today and explored for 5 hours. It's a beautiful city. We toured Gravensteen Castle and I was able to get this shot from its roof top.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4536
photos
354
followers
152
following
1123% complete
View this month »
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
19th October 2023 1:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Stunning photo, the home of exquisite chocolates
October 19th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
Great shot, beautiful city
October 19th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
A super birdseye view, fav
October 19th, 2023
