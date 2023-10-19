Previous
Ghent by kwind
Ghent

We travelled from London to Ghent, Belgium today and explored for 5 hours. It's a beautiful city. We toured Gravensteen Castle and I was able to get this shot from its roof top.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beverley ace
Stunning photo, the home of exquisite chocolates
October 19th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Great shot, beautiful city
October 19th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
A super birdseye view, fav
October 19th, 2023  
