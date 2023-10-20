Sign up
Photo 4103
A Room for the Night
We are in Utrecht, Netherlands and staying at a hotel built in 1652. I knew I had booked the large basement room but I had no idea we had our own entrance this is crazy fold up door.
We are staying in the CELLAR ROOM if you want to check out their website:
https://www.hotelbeijers.com/en/rooms/
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Dawn
ace
How intriguing
October 20th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh....how wonderful.
October 20th, 2023
moni kozi
Long-legged trousers?
October 20th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oooh that's fun ( and reasonable cost!)
October 20th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh my gosh, that is very different. I hope you can get in and out of there okay.
October 20th, 2023
