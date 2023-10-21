Corrie Ten Boom House

We made our way to Haarlem, Netherlands this morning, and have been wandering all over waiting for our hotel room to be ready. We did a windmill tour this morning, and just left the Corrie Ten Boom house. I had never heard of it before my research on this city. The Ten Boom family hid Jews during WW2. The house was used as a transition for finding more long-term hiding places. This photo shows the space where six individuals hid for 2.5 days when the place was raided by the Nazis. They would have to climb through the secret cupboard on the bottom left to get to the hidden space. Probably no more than 9’x3’. The whole on the wall is recent and there so visitors can see the space where they hid.