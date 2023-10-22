Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4105
Delft
We did a day trip to the town of Delft, Netherlands today. It is known for its old church that leans. Here’s my take on a reflection shot.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4539
photos
354
followers
152
following
1124% complete
View this month »
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd October 2023 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Ooh puddle snap. Beautiful reflection.
October 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Super reflections.
October 22nd, 2023
carol white
ace
Wonderful mirrorlike reflections.Fav😊
October 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning reflections ! - big fav
October 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close