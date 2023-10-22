Previous
Delft by kwind
Delft

We did a day trip to the town of Delft, Netherlands today. It is known for its old church that leans. Here’s my take on a reflection shot.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Boxplayer ace
Ooh puddle snap. Beautiful reflection.
October 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Super reflections.
October 22nd, 2023  
carol white ace
Wonderful mirrorlike reflections.Fav😊
October 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning reflections ! - big fav
October 22nd, 2023  
