Previous
Photo 4120
Southwark Cathedral
We visited this beautiful cathedral while in London and were surprised to see a GIANT replica of the moon suspended from the ceiling. It was a special temporary exhibit.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
6
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4554
photos
356
followers
152
following
1128% complete
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
17th October 2023 11:30pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
carol white
ace
Fabulous capture.Fav😊
November 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot !
November 6th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Fantastic view of the ceilings and that big orb, the moon.
November 6th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Great capture with the moon. I visited it last year when it was in my home city.I didn't realise it was still being exhibited.
November 6th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow what a Cool exhibit!
November 6th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Great capture
November 6th, 2023
