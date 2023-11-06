Previous
Southwark Cathedral by kwind
Photo 4120

Southwark Cathedral

We visited this beautiful cathedral while in London and were surprised to see a GIANT replica of the moon suspended from the ceiling. It was a special temporary exhibit.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Fabulous capture.Fav😊
November 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot !
November 6th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Fantastic view of the ceilings and that big orb, the moon.
November 6th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Great capture with the moon. I visited it last year when it was in my home city.I didn't realise it was still being exhibited.
November 6th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow what a Cool exhibit!
November 6th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Great capture
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise