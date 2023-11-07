Previous
Ghent by kwind
Ghent

We loved the buildings in Ghent, Belgium.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
November 8th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Great POV and shot
November 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely buildings
November 8th, 2023  
