Always Look Up by kwind
Always Look Up

The Church of St. Bavo in Haarlem had the most incredible ceiling!!
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow!
November 12th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
You pic. shows it well and nicely.
November 12th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful. And you’re right about looking up!
November 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
brilliant POV
November 12th, 2023  
Kathy ace
A great capture of this ceiling. Makes me a little dizzy.
November 13th, 2023  
