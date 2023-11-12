Sign up
Photo 4126
Always Look Up
The Church of St. Bavo in Haarlem had the most incredible ceiling!!
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st October 2023 4:54pm
Privacy
Public
Joan Robillard
Fab
November 12th, 2023
Mags
Wow!
November 12th, 2023
Pyrrhula
You pic. shows it well and nicely.
November 12th, 2023
John Falconer
Beautiful. And you’re right about looking up!
November 12th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
brilliant POV
November 12th, 2023
Kathy
A great capture of this ceiling. Makes me a little dizzy.
November 13th, 2023
