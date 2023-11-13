Previous
Delft, Netherlands by kwind
Photo 4127

Delft, Netherlands

We did a day trip to the delightful city of Delft. The place is known for it's blue and white china.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lou Ann ace
Such a beautiful place. This photo is wonderful.
November 14th, 2023  
