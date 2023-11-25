Sign up
Photo 4138
Damrak, Amsterdam
It's time to move onto another subject so this will be my last vacation photo. This is the famous Damrak area in Amsterdam.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Milanie
ace
What terrific lines - great focusing
November 25th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Just incredible!
November 25th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Perfect!
November 25th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific POV.
November 25th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice composition, great reflections and subtle colors
November 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous reflections
November 25th, 2023
