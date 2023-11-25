Previous
Damrak, Amsterdam by kwind
Damrak, Amsterdam

It's time to move onto another subject so this will be my last vacation photo. This is the famous Damrak area in Amsterdam.
Milanie ace
What terrific lines - great focusing
November 25th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Just incredible!
November 25th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Perfect!
November 25th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific POV.
November 25th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice composition, great reflections and subtle colors
November 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous reflections
November 25th, 2023  
